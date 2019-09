Goran Bregovich to perform in Yerevan

Famous musician and songwriter Goran Bregovich will perform in Yerevan in the scope of his “Three Letters from Sarajevo” international tour. The concert will take place on October 18

at K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex with the accompaniment of Armenian State Symphony Orchestra. Artistic Director and Principal Conductor is Sergey Smbatyan.

Prices for tickets are 5000-60000 AMD.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/14/Goran-Bregovich/2166516

