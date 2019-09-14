Avedisian School in Yerevan receives first in Armenia LEED Certification and Earth Designation

The Khoren and Shooshanig Avedisian School and Community Center, located in the Malatia-Sebastia District of Yerevan, Armenia has been awarded a Silver LEED Certification – the FIRST building in Armenia to achieve such an award.

As the School said in a statement, the School was also awarded the LEED Earth Designation, given only to the very FIRST building project in each developing country to satisfy the USGBC LEED criteria.

LEED, (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is an ecology-oriented building certification program run under the sponsorship of the United States Green Building Council (USGBC), headquartered in Washington, DC. According to Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO of the USGBC, “the LEED Certification identifies the AMAA Avedisian School as a showcase example of sustainability and demonstrates the AMAA’s leadership in transforming the building industry. The USGBC congratulates the AMAA Avedisian School on earning the LEED Certification and thanks you for your commitment to our common goal of building a healthy, sustainable future.”

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/14/Avedisian-School/2166462

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...