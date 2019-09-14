Armenian design studio collects six prizes at Pentawards 2019 competition

Yerevan-based packaging design studio “Backbone Branding” has won six prizes at the 2019 Pentawards 2019 – the 13th edition of prestigious packaging design annual competition held in London.



As the studio reported on its Facebook page, the six items submitted by the company received six prizes, leaving behind the world’s leading packaging design agencies and companies such as Microsoft, Coca Cola. Nestle, Johnie Walker, Milka and Absolute Vodka.

Pentawards is a prestigious worldwide competition exclusively devoted to packaging design in all its forms. Entries are scored by an international jury according to four key judging criteria – quality of design, brand expression, creativity & innovation and emotional connection.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/14/Pentawards-2019/2166284

