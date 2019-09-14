Armenian Church responds to BBC Russia article alleging misconduct

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Apostolic Church has responded to an article published by the BBC Russia featuring allegations of misconduct.

“Appreciating journalism as an important public work, we however regret for those journalists who are inflicting harm to the Armenian Apostolic Church in a targeted manner and by being guided with partiality and extraneous interests,” Father Vahram Melikyan, the spokesperson of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin said on Facebook.

“We pray for those individuals and in the event of a response we will be willing to receive and explain the existing realities. It is obvious that such persons have absolutely no perception about church life and its rules and laws, the challenges faced by the church and the methods of overcoming them. Sometimes it appears as if they don’t even want to understand this sophisticated world. This article is a bright example of this. We will clarify additionally in the future in the event of necessity.

We are convinced that the efforts of the Catholicos of All Armenians and the clergy in the direction of strengthening, developing the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church and its Dioceses all over the worldwide Diaspora, the activation of life during the independence years and preparation of new clergymen are appreciated by the devout people, the church’s friends, the state government and must receive its deserved assessment by the future generations and chroniclers,” Head of the Mother See’s Information Department Vahram Melikyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/988061/

