Armenia to open embassy in Israel

YEREVAN, September 13. /ARKA/. Armenia will open an embassy in Israel, Anna Naghdalyan, press secretary for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, told reporters on Friday.

“We see good foundations for developing dialogue and relations with Israel. There is a bilateral willingness to take steps to use the existing potential,” she said.

She said over the past year there has been a fairly active dialogue between Armenian and Israeli foreign ministries.

“By opening a diplomatic mission in Israel, we are once again affirming ourselves in the region where we have our priorities. Steps are being taken and there are dialogue and bilateral obligations,” Naghdalyan said. –0–

16:05 13.09.2019

