Israeli state drone manufacturer opens headquarters in Azerbaijan

Israel’s government-owned major aerospace and aviation manufacturer has launched its headquarters in Azerbaijan.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). LTD registered its representation in the country on August 22, Interfax reports, citing the Ministry of Taxes.

Braiman Zeev, a citizen of Israel, is said to be the company’s official representative.

According to the Israeli media, the aircraft manufacturer is actively collaborating with Azerbaijan, which has particularly purchased Harop drones and other equipment.

Founded in 1953, IAI focuses specializes in defense industries, engaging particularly in the manufacturing of aviation equipment, space satellite deices and communication and intelligence technologies. It is considered a world leader in the field of drone procession and production.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...