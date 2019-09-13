Catholicos of All Armenians meets with descendants of poet Hovhannes Tumanyan

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians today hosted the descendants of great Armenian poet Hovhannes Tumanyan at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. The descendants were accompanied by Doctor of Philological Sciences, Professor Sergo Yeritsyan.

Introducing the descendants of the Armenian poet to His Holiness, Sergo Yeritsyan informed that they are in Armenia to participate in the events dedicated to the 150thanniversary of Hovhannes Tumanyan.

Afterwards, the Supreme Patriarch gave his blessings to the guests and expressed joy for the fact that the descendants of Hovhannes Tumanyan are united in Armenia. He also mentioned that the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin will also be celebrating the anniversaries of the two great sons of the Armenian nation, including Komitas Vardapet and Hovhannes Tumanyan.

During the meeting, the Catholicos of All Armenians asked the descendants of Tumanyan what they do for a living, was introduced to the recent books dedicated to the anniversary and wished that they always be zealous about the heritage of the poet.

https://news.am/eng/news/533335.html

