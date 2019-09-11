Serena Williams carries 2-year-old daughter runway at her NYFW show as A-list pals including Kim Kardashian look on from front row

Serena Williams carried her two-year-old daughter Olympia down the runway for her New York Fashion Week Show this Tuesday.

The 37-year-old tennis legend, who is fresh off of losing the US Open, was presenting clothes from her own self-titled line, the Daily Mail reports.

Williams’ glittering front row included her pals Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony, who were both guests at Serena’s 2017 wedding to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Serena hit the stage in a snakeskin print wrap mini-skirt and a sheer black lace blouse, accessorizing with a dazzling set of necklaces.

She added a bracelet and earrings for some extra sparkle, waving at the audience with one hand while cradling her toddler with the other.

The event came just days after Serena’s devastating loss at the US Open.

The tennis star failed to secure a historic 24th Grand Slam on Saturday after she was beaten 6-3, 7-5, by Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

Despite the disappointment, Serena had a smile on her face when she hit the star-studded red carpet at her Fashion Week show, which showed off outfits from her spring/summer 2020 collection.

Kim wore her hair in a neat little bob redolent of the 1920s, slipping her curves into a glittering silver top and black leather trousers.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/09/11/serena-wiliams/3090988

