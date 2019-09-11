Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes Armenia

The Seismic Protection Service of Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations detected a magnitude 4.8 earthquake in the territory of Armenia on Tuesday, at 8:22pm local time (GMT 4:22pm).

The earthquake struck 13km northeast of the village of Bavra near Armenia-Georgia border at a depth of 10km.

The tremor measured magnitude 6-7 points at the epicenter.

The jolts were felt in Shirak, Lori, Tavush, Aragatsotn and Armavir Provinces and capital Yerevan.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/11/quake-Armenia/2164754

