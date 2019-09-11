Garbage crisis in Yerevan resolved, mayor says

YEREVAN, September 10. /ARKA/. Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan has announced today that the garbage disposal crisis in the capital city has been resolved. “I’m not saying that the garbage has already been disposed from all the streets. An organization has been created that will quickly tackle this problem,” he said.

The mayor recalled that Sanitek waste removal company, contracted earlier by the municipality, began its operations in Yerevan 14 months after the signing of the contract, while the municipality began operations after receiving the first five garbage trucks, and attracting additional equipment and employees.

“I will not allow Yerevan to once again encounter such a problem,” he said. According to him, in the coming months, a sharp improvement will already be visible, but for a final solution it is necessary to approach the solution of problems comprehensively.

“In particular, we started sorting garbage. Agreements have already been reached with entrepreneurs in Davidashen district so that they hand over cardboard to us, which we will separately send for recycling,” the mayor said.

For several months, residents of Yerevan have been complaining over the failure of Sanitek’s Armenian division to collect garbage throughout the city.

Earlier, Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan publicly expressed displeasure at the work of the Sanitek company, stressing that Yerevan residents will no longer tolerate its ineffective work.

In the spring of this year, Sanitek was twice fined for failing to fulfill its contractual obligations in the amount of 13 million drams (more than $26,800) and 26 million drams ($54,100).

Sanitek Armenia, which is a branch of the Lebanese-headquartered Sanitek International Group, has a 12-year contract with Yerevan as a monopolistic waste management operator. It began its work in Yerevan in December 2014. The company has threatened to apply for international arbitration to resolve its dispute with the Yerevan municipality. -0-

17:28 10.09.2019

