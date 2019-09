TUMO headed to Japan

Tumo Center for Creative Technologies (TUMO) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Gakken, one of Japan’s largest publishing and educational companies.

“TUMO is headed to the land of robots, manga and sakura!” the company said on Facebook.

“Over the coming months, Gakken will start laying the groundwork for…TUMO Tokyo!” it added.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/10/TUMO-Japan/2164130

