Mkhitaryan has first training with A.S.Roma

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan had his first training day with A.S. Roma, who have loaned the Armenian international from Arsenal F.C. for 1 year.

He will soon hold his press conference as a player of the Italian club.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

