Sergey Smbatyan to conduct the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra

Sergey Smbatyan, artistic director and principal conductor of the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, for the first time will conduct the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra on September 14 in Valetta, Panorama.am learnt from the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra.

The concert will feature the premiere of Stravinsky’s ‘The Rite Of Spring” and Piano concerto 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff.

The programme follows the logic of juxtaposition of two major Russian composers of the 20th century – the revolutionism of Stravinsky and Rachmaninoff’s lyrics. Pianist Alexei Volodin will perform as soloist during the evening.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/09/Sergey-Smbatyan/2163961

