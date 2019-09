Mkhitaryan meets with Italy’s ambassador to Armenia

Armenian national football team and A.S. Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has met with Italy’s Ambassador to Armenia Vincenzo Del Monaco.

“Lovely welcome by Italy’s Ambassador in Armenia, Mr Vincenzo Del Monaco,” the footballer tweeted, posting a photo with the diplomat.

Mkhitaryan joined the Italian club from Arsenal on a season-long loan deal for a fixed fee of €3 million last week.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/09/Mkhitaryan-Italy-ambassador/2163859

