History Museum of Armenia celebrates its 100th anniversary

The History Museum of Armenia celebrates Monday its 100th anniversary.

On the occasion of the centenary anniversary, a conference was held at the Matenadaran Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts Research.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of prestigious museums abroad.

On behalf of Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, Secretary General of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Nairi Harutyunyan welcomed the participants of the conference, noting that the History Museum of Armenia is one of the important structures representing the most important facts and events of our country’s past and events.

Representatives of Armenian State Hermitage, French Louvre, US Metropolitan Museum of Art, Russian History Museum, Arles Museum of French History, The State Russian Museum and Exhibition Centre ROSPHOTO, as well as Armenian historians and Armenian experts were present at the conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Museum of Armenian History.

The conference was chaired by the Director of the History Museum of Armenia Grigor Grigoryan.

