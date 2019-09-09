Documentary ‘I am not alone’ on Armenia’s Velvet Revolution premieres in Toronto

Garin Hovhannisyan’s documentary ‘I am not alone’ on Armenia’s Velvet Revolution premiered at Toronto International Film Festival on September 7.

Prime Minister’s spouse Anna Hakobyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to Canada Anahit Harutyunyan, director of the film Garin Hovhannisian, co-producer of the film Serj Tankian, representatives of the Canadian Armenian community attended the event.

“What our people have done is worthy of being presented to the world,” said Anna Hakobyan. She noted that the miracle of the Velvet Revolution was also made possible by the strong and decisive participation of Armenian women.

Serj Tankian also highlighted the importance of the film.

According to him, this film is unique because it contains the secret to progressive change through decentralized civil disobedience anywhere in the world.

https://news.am/eng/news/532485.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...