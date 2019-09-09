Armenia Wine’s gold victory at Grand International Wine Award MUNDUS VINI

Tariri is told to be the queen of wines, and the best of Armenian wines. This was announced during the Grand International Wine Award MUNDUS VINI – a wine competition which was founded 18 years ago.

One hundred seventy international wine experts from 45 countries have been tasting, evaluating and choosing world’s best wines at Grand International Wine Award MUNDUS VINI for several weeks, and Armenia Wine was named one of the gold medalists.

Tariri Dry White 2017 won the Best of Show gold medal. It was the first time when white Armenian wine received such a high and prestigious award.

However, this was not the last medal of Armenia Wine at this prestigious Wine Award MUNDUS VINI Summer Tasting 2019. Takar Extra Brut Rose and Takar Red won silver medals.

“The peculiarity of Armenian wine is that you feel what you cannot express in words,” an international jury member from France said quoting Charles Aznavour. He praised Tariri and expressing his willingness to visit Armenia Wine winery.

“Dreams come true at Armenia Wine … We have awards from various international competitions, but this is the first time when Armenian white wine receives such a high assessment. We are very proud of this, as there was heated cooperation, and wines from all over the world were presented,” said Jean-Baptiste Soula, chief consultant to Armenia Wine company from Bordeaux, France.

The guests were interested in the secret of Tariri, and what is written on wine label.

Chief winemaker Grigor Aleksanyan says said super-premium class Tariri wine looks like a real journey to the origins of Armenian winemaking.

“The ancient Urartian cuneiform tell about the luxurious gardens of King Menua’s daughter, Tariri. There was a tradition in the Kingdom of Urartu that grape orchards were given to princesses and future queens as a gift. Those who flourish the gardens would also be able to care about their family and the whole kingdom,” Aleksanyan said.

Jean Baptiste Sula hastens to add that this wine is truly unique and is made with a unique combination of grape varieties: France’s Chenin, Aligoté and Armenia’s Kangun grapes were aged in French oak barrels.

“This victory not only brings great honor to our company but also to our homeland, which has a centuries-old history of winemaking and returned the title of ‘wine cradle’”, Aleksanyan concluded.

https://news.am/eng/news/532538.html

