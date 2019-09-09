Ancient Armenian national dance shown to Russia’s Putin

The celebratory events on the 872nd anniversary of Moscow have gotten underway in the Russian capital city, Rusarminforeported.

Groups and ensembles performed on the festive stage devoted to Moscow Day, and presented the national culture of the peoples living in the capital city.

In this connection, a well-known poem by famous Armenian poet Yeghishe Charents was recited in Armenian and Russian for Muscovites and guests of the Russian capital city, and an Armenian dance ensemble performed the ancient Armenian Berd (fortress) dance under the tunes of the duduk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin also were on hand at this concert dedicated to Moscow Day.

https://news.am/eng/news/532451.html

