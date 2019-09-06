Total foreign investments increase by 26% in Armenia in first half of 2019 | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. In January-June 2019 the total foreign investments made in Armenia’s real sector increased by 26%, compared to the same period of 2018, comprising 705 billion drams.

Foreign direct investment flows have also increased by 20% in the same period, comprising 152 billion drams, against the 126 billion drams of the first half of 2018.

The Statistical Committee published the data on the socio-economic situation of the country for 2019 January-June.

According to the data, in January-June the net flows of foreign investments comprised 97.8 billion drams, against the -24.5 billion drams recorded in 2018. At the same time the net flows of foreign direct investments declined from 38.6 billion drams to 7.7 billion drams.

The main major investments were made from Russia, Germany, Italy and Netherlands.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...