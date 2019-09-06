Armenia and Germany to sign implementation protocol of readmission agreement | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government has approved the recommendation to sign the Armenia-Germany Implementation Protocol of the agreement on readmission of people residing without permits between Armenia and the EU.

The document was discussed at the Cabinet meeting today.

According to the government, in the beginning of the visa liberalization dialogue with Armenia the EU is attaching importance to Armenia’s readiness in supporting in the issue of the return of its citizens residing under irregular statuses in EU countries. The Government of Armenia spares no efforts in the direction of successfully implementing the implementation process of the agreements on return, including readmission.

From 2012 to 2017 Armenia received 1446 readmission applications for 2812 people, but the number grew and in 2018 alone reached 1030 applications for 2045 people. Most applications come from Germany.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

