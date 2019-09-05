Parajanov’s ‘Hagop Hovnatanian’ to screen at New York Film Festival

“Hagop Hovnatanian”, a ten-minute documentary directed by renowned Soviet Armenian filmmaker Sergei Parajanov, is set to screen in Revivals section of the New York Film Festival.

The short documentary has been restored thought the joint efforts of the National Cinema Centre of Armenia and Fixafilm Polish company.

Loves of Parajanov’s films will also have an opportunity to watch the director’s “Kyiv Frescoes” and “Arabesques on the Pirosmani Theme” during the festival to be held from 27 September to 13 October, the cinema center said in a Facebook post.

Restored in just one year, “Hakob Hovnatanyan” has been successfully presented at international film festivals, forums, as well as popular museums and galleries.

The film enjoys great interest, with many other invitations for the film screening still under discussion.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/05/Parajanov-Hagop-Hovnatanian/2162312

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...