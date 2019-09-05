Official says Voskehat Wine Festival to be good opportunity to present Armenian potential

The Voskehat Wine Festival in Ashtarak will be a good opportunity to present the potential of Armenia, chair of the State Committee on Tourism Susanna Safaryan told reporters on Thursday.

According to her, this will be the third major wine festival in Armenia, along with the festival in Areni and Wine Day in Yerevan.

“The organization of such festivals fully fits into the program for the development of gastronomic tourism, which allows visitors to discover the culinary features of a particular region,” she said.

The director of the Armenian Viticulture and Winemaking Fund Zaruhi Muradyan added that the festival will bring together open-air wine lovers and winemakers.

“The purpose of the festival is to promote the dissemination of the culture of winemaking, as well as the development of wine tourism in the Aragatsotn province. The Voskehat Wine festival is a good opportunity to remind us and the whole world about the role of Armenians in the development of winemaking,” she noted.

She assured that the event will be accompanied by a wide cultural program, as it is planned to organize master classes, hold an award ceremony for home winemakers.

“Free transport will be organized from the Republic Square in Yerevan to Ashtarak and back,” Zaruhi Muradyan said.

It should be noted that on September 7 the first wine festival will be held in Ashtarak.

