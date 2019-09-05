Armenian Embassy to publish Estonian version of Hovhannes Tumanyan’s fairy tales book

Armenia’s Ambassador to Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan (seat in Vilnius), who is in Tallinn on a working visit, on Wednesday met with Minister of Culture of Estonia Tõnis Lukas.

As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, congratulating Minister Lukas on his appointment, Ambassador Mkrtchyan presented the activities of the Embassy of Armenia in the area of cultural diplomacy, as well as the current and future programs and initiatives.

Expressing gratitude for the congratulatory remarks, Minister Lukas stated that he highly appreciates the embassy’s activities aimed at presenting the rich Armenian culture in Estonia and strengthening the friendly ties between Armenians and Estonians, adding that the Ministry of Culture of Estonia will continue to support and co-author the initiatives of the Embassy of Armenia.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan stated that, alongside the events dedicated to the 150thanniversary of proclaimed Armenian composer Komitas, the Embassy of Armenia will also publish the Estonian version of the book of fairy tales by great Armenian writer and poet Hovhannes Tumanyan.

https://news.am/eng/news/531940.html

