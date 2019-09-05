Armenian citizens return to Armenia after being expelled from Europe

After being coercively expelled from Europe, citizens of the Republic of Armenia returned to Armenia through a charter flight from Germany this evening.

The citizens mainly complained that they had not been informed about their expulsion in advance, and most of them had found out about their coercive expulsion on the day of the flight. “They sent us to Armenia against our will. All the passengers were undergoing medical treatment.”

Most of the expelled citizens claimed that they had left for Germany for medical treatment, and some said their medical treatment remained incomplete due to the unexpected expulsion. “They came and took us without telling us in advance,” one of the citizens said.

The citizens also complained that there had not been any response from the Embassy of Armenia in Germany.

https://news.am/eng/news/532012.html

