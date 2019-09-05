Armenia ranks 79th on Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index

Armenia ranks as the 79th country on the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index compiled by the World Economic Forum.

In the annual report providing an evaluation of the tourism dynamics in 141 states, it is in an intermediate position between Ukraine and Kazakhstan. Georgia ranks the 68th and Azerbaijan – as the 79th country on the index. Russia is in the 39th position.

The leader on this year’s ranking is Spain, followed by France and Germany. The United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, Canada and Switzerland are also on the top 10 list.

The authors of the findings, published in collaboration with Strategy Partners Group, base their evaluations on studies in such areas as historical-cultural heritage, economy, transport, hotel services, healthcare, visa policies, etc.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/09/05/armenia/3086488

