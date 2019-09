Turkey and Azerbaijan Begin TurAz Falcon Joint Annual Air Force Exercises

The 2019 TurAz Falcon Turkish-Azerbaijani joint Air Force military exercises have commenced in Azerbaijan, as Armenpress reports Anadolu news agency reported.

Around 30 military aircraft are involved in the drills which will take place until September 16.

Turkey has sent its F-16 fighter jets to Azerbaijan for the annual drills.

