Mkhitaryan arrives in Rome, will join A.S Roma on loan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Captain of the Armenian national football team, midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan arrived in Rome on September 2, Pagineromaniste reported.

The Armenian midfielder will join Rome’s A.S Roma on loan after successfully passing the standard medical examinations.

Rome’s A.S Roma managed to make a deal with London’s Arsenal and sign Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

“During the night a deal was agreed between the two sides, which will see the player arrive on a costly loan with redemption rights set at €15m”, Calcio Mercato reported. The deal “will see the player earn €3.5m plus bonuses for the season”.

Mkhitaryan has been playing for the Gunners since January 2018. Video Player

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/986590/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...