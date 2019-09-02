Henrikh Mkhitaryan On Loan To Roma • MassisPost

The Italian Series A club, Associazione Sportiva Roma, has signed Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a season-long loan deal.

Mkhitaryan arrived in Rome on Monday morning, September 2, before completing his medical examination.

According to Italian news outlets, Roma will have an option to sign Mkhitaryan permanently next summer, having spent €3 million as a loan fee, with another €100,000 potentially set to be added on, depending on his performance.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to begin a new chapter with a great club,” said Mkhitaryan, who will wear the number 77 jersey at the Stadio Olimpico.

“I know what this club is all about and I am sure we can achieve great things together,” he added.

Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal 19 months ago from Manchester United in a deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move the other way.

The Armenian national had 13 assists and scored 9 goals for the Gunners in 59 appearances.

