Yerevan’s Tchaikovsky Music School celebrates its teacher’s 100th anniversary

Tchaikovsky Specialized Secondary Music School of Yerevan solemnly celebrated today the 100th anniversary of the School’s meritorious and longstanding teacher Mariam Tonyan, who has been teaching the Harmony subject at the School since the day of its establishment more than 82 years ago.

As reported the news service of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan congratulated Armenia’s longest living and most experienced teacher on her 100th anniversary, granting the Medal of Gratitude of the President of Armenia, which is granted to Mariam Tonyan for her longstanding efforts through the mediation of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

“Before coming here, I was previewed to a couple of interviews with Mrs. Tonyan, and I can state that there are very few people who are younger, livelier and more active than her. Our beloved 100-year-old teacher is very active at the School and has taught hundreds of thousands of students, some of whom are here with us today, and it is hard to imagine a more important gift than that. I would like for Mrs. Tonyan to continue to be lively,” Arayik Harutyunyan stated in his speech.

In her speech, Mariam Tonoyan expressed gratitude to the School, her beloved staff, students and the government. “I have always been content with my work, and today I am grateful for the Medal of Gratitude,” she mentioned.

The event continued with a festive concert that, at the request of Mariam Tonyan, was heralded with the performance of Arno Babajanyan’s work “Poem” by Professor of Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory, recipient of international awards and one of Mariam Tonyan’s former students Anahit Nersisyan.

Among the attendees of the event were Mariam Tonyan’s current and former students, family members and her colleagues of the past century.

