Unique Mercedes-Benz 600 owned by Nubar Gulbenkian to be auctioned in September

1966 Mercedes-Benz 600 owned by oil mogul Nubar Gulbenkian, Armenian by origin, will appear at Sotheby’s auction on September 21.

The car was customized by French tuner shop Henri Chapron. In mid-1960s, Gulbenkian asked Mercedes for a bespoke glass-roofed Mercedes-Benz 600 limo, but the company couldn’t fulfil his request, Formacar reported. He then purchased a regular sedan and handed it over to Henri Chapron.

The car has glass dome and rear sofa that unfolds into a bed for two.

The unique Mercedes was inherited by Gulbenkian’s gardner and changed owners several times. The auction holder expects to get at least €300,000 out of the deal.

https://news.am/eng/news/530972.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...