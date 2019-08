Dudelange beat Ararat-Armenia FC in penalty shootout

Luxembourg’s champion Dudelange defeated Ararat-Armenia FC in the last qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, Sport.News.am reports.

Dudelange beat Ararat-Armenia 2-1 (3-3 on aggregate), and the match went into extra-time. Both teams failed to score in extra time. The Armenian club lost penalty shootout 4-5.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/74871/dudelange-beat-ararat-armenia-fc-in-penalty-shootout-video.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...