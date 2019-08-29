DR. VAHRAM ELAGÖZ JOINS AUA ACOPIAN CENTER FOR THE ENVIRONMENT AS FACULTY

Dr. Vahram Elagöz recently joined the Acopian Center for the Environment at the American University of Armenia as an adjunct faculty. He received his Ph.D. in Plant Biology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2004. His research interests include (a) the impacts of tropospheric ozone pollution on plant development and biodiversity, and (b) the socio-economic impacts of globalized agriculture on rural as well as urban communities with a specific focus on food sovereignty, agroecology, and the democratization of food production and supply worldwide. Dr. Elagöz has taught at various academic institutions in the United States over the past 12 years, including Stockbridge School of Agriculture at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Boston Architectural College, Lesley University, and Clark University. In addition to teaching, he is an enthusiastic supporter of NGOs promoting local agriculture and farming. Most recently, he established a working relationship with the Small Planet Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Dr. Elagöz currently lives in Yerevan, Armenia.

Source: Acopian Center for the Environment Facebook account

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...