Armenia conquers gold and two bronze medals at European Junior Olympiad in Informatics

The Armenian team won three medals at the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics (EJOI) held in Slovenian city of Maribor from August 23 to 29.

As the ministry of education, science, culture and sport reports, Armenian student Alexander Abelyan, representing Yerevan Quantum college, conquered gold medal, while Emil Kostanyan from the Physics and Mathematics Specialized School after Shahinyan and Arayi Khalatyan from Quantum college took bronze medals.

European Junior Olympiad in Informatics (EJOI) is an individual programming contest for young programmers from Council of Europe countries. This year the contest brought together around 90 participants from 24 European countries.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/29/Informatics/2159307

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...