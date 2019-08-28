Series of concerts planned to celebrate jubilee of famous composer Tigran Mansuryan

“I am happy to live in the same country and in the same city where Tigran Mansuryan lives. I am happy to sit next to the maestro,” Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan stated on Wednesday at a press conference on the launch of series of concerts dedicated to the 80th birthday anniversary of the leading Armenian composer of classical music and film scores Tigran Mansuryan.

His music appears from silence, from the struggle between silence and noise. The year of 2019 is full of jubilee cultural events particularly dedicated to Maestro Mansuryan. The RA People’s Artist, composer Tigran Mansuryan is 80. “When we were discussing the format of events Maestro didn’t want any films dedicated to him or other events in any format but concerts”, said Deputy Mayor Tigran Virabyan.

As the Yerevan Municipality reports, on the initiative of Yerevan Municipality and with the support of the Government Armenian audience will have an exclusive opportunity to participate in the series of concerts dedicated to the Maestro’s jubilee. “The city didn’t have such a budget and the Mayor applied to the Government. The program will become the cultural pulse of the year”, added Tigrn Virabyan.

The art director and conductor of the State Symphonic orchestra of Armenia Sergey Smbatyan stressed that they were greatly inspired with the support of Yerevan Municipality.

“Mansuryan-80” musical festival starts on September 1, at Revival square in Artsakh. The symphonic orchestra will perform Mansuryan’s soundtracks at the open-air concert. The famous compositions by Mansuryan will be performed in a new arrangement.

“ The notes of some my works are not kept even in my personal library. Once I hand them to the Union of Cinematographers of Moscow, and significant works has been done in this regard”, told Tigran Mansuryan.

On September 4, the music by Maestro will be performed at Chamber Music House after Komitas. The compositions will be performed by the State Symphonic Orchestra of Armenia. the String Quartet after Saryan, piano players Pavel Dombrovski, Isabella Melkonyan, alt player Sergey Poltavski and soprano Anna Avdalyan.

On September 5, the State Symphonic Orchestra will perform Tigran Mansuryan\s instrumental concerts at Aram Khachaturyan Concert Hall.

On September 6, the same orchestra will perform Maestro’s music at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet.The admission is by tickets.

“I have never felt so much care and I am really grateful for it”, said Maestro. The festival will be completed in Gyumri, on September 13 at “Sev Berd” (“Black Castle”) monument. Within the frames of the program dedicated to Maestro’s jubilee limited edition of exclusive silver souvenirs will be issued to remind the guests arrived in Yerevan to participate in the concert of the special music event.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/28/Tigran-Mansuryan/2158885

