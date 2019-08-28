ATN Armenia-Diaspora Business Forum to be held in Yerevan in October

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Trade Network – Global Armenian Chamber of Commerce is organizing the ATN Business Forum in Yerevan on October 10 dedicated to the Armenia-Diaspora business ties.

The Forum comes following the call made by ATN to the Diaspora-Armenian businessmen to be further engaged in the homeland.

ATN is the only inter-sectoral pan-Armenian business organization involving 17 business unions in 13 countries. The organization aims at rebuilding the Armenian centuries-old trade networks by contributing to the promotion of new business ties and creating a new platform between the Diaspora and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Armenia, as well as the business unions.

Armenia-Diaspora stable economic cooperation directions and promotion of global business ties are the main topics of the upcoming forum within the frames of which free discussions are expected on key issues. The event is organized in partnership with the Armenian government, the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the Diaspora and Armenia and business councils.

The Forum will be attended by the delegates of ATN’s member organizations, various businessmen and observers.

The Forum will also focus on the current investment policy and priority fields, etc.

After the Forum the traditional ATN’s awarding ceremony of Armenian businessman will take place.

