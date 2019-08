Armenia named most popular foreign destination for Russian tourists this summer

Armenia has become the most popular destination for Russian travelers this summer, according to the statistics published by Russian online air travel booking site OneTwoTrip.

According to the report by Ria Novosti news agency,10,3% of the all bought tickets are to Armenia. Italy ranks the second, while Spain came in the third.

The top ten popular destinations also include Turkey, France, Greece, and Czech Republic.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/28/Armenia/2158188

