Ararat Armenia FC off to Luxembourg

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Ararat Armenia FC are traveling to Luxembourg for the second leg Europa League play-off with F91 Dudelange.

“Wish us good luck in this important match,” the club said on Facebook.

Luxembourg’s F91 Dudelange were defeated by Ararat Armenia in the first match earlier in Yerevan.

The second match will take place August 29.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/986113/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...