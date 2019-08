Sinquefield Cup: Aronyan shares point with Magnus Carlsen

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronyan played with white pieces with Magnus Carlsen in the ninth round of the Sinquefield Cup underway in Saint Louise, USA. On the 42nd move the parties agreed to draw the game.

After this round Aronyan has scored 3,5 points and is in the penultimate position in the standing. The Armenian will face Ding Liren of China on August 27.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/27/Sinquefield-Cup-Aronyan/2158398

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...