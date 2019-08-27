67 fires broken out in Armenia over the past day – MES

Armenia’s ministry of emergency (MES) situations reports that on August 26, 42 emergency calls were received to Crisis Management National Center of the Rescue Service of MES about the fires broken out in various areas of the republic.

In particular, in capital Yerevan fires were recorded in Malatia-Sebastia administrative district 600 sq.m, Shengavit district: 800 sq.m, Ajapnyak administrative district: 300 sq.m, E5ebuni administrative district 2500 sq.m, Nor Nork Administrative district 500 sq.m.

The firefighters localized and extinguished the fires.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/27/MES/2158221

