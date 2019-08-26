YSMU recognized Best Foreign Medical University for Indians in New Delhi awarding ceremony

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan State Medical University (YSMU) has been recognized as “The Best Foreign Medical University for Indians” during the “Education Excellence, Global Choice” Awards in New Delhi, India.

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff was hosting the event and presented the award to YSMU Vice Rector for International Activities and External Relations Yervand Sahakyan and YSMU India Alumni Union President Daljeet Singh Chauhan, the YSMU said in a news release.

More than 600 Indian students are studying at the YSMU as of today.

The university is also leading in the estimates of the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) of India.

