President of Artsakh meets with participants of pan-Armenian youth forum “Victorious 2019”

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on August 25 met with the participants of the pan-Armenian youth forum “Victorious 2019”, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Diverse issues on the state-building of Artsakh, regional developments, inter-Armenian ties, and the youth policy were discussed in a warm and informal atmosphere.

The President highlighted holding such events from the viewpoint of patriotic upbringing of the younger generation and raising awareness about the Homeland.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

