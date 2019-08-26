 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Kim Kardashian shares sweet photos of herself and daughter Chicago enjoying some quality beach time in the Bahamas

2019-08-26

As usual, the mother of four has been keeping her Instagram followers up to date with plenty of enviable photos.

She shared a few sweet snaps Sunday of herself enjoying some quality beach time with daughter Chicago, the Daily Mail reports.

Kim and the one-year-old sported matching silver metallic one-piece swimsuits as mom walked her out into the crystal blue water.

The 38-year-old also posted some photos of them playing in the sand, while Chicago wears an adorable lilac dress over her suit.

Impossible shoot: The reality TV star shared the image with her fans on Instagram Wednesday, admitting: 'I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!'

