Germany completes internal procedures necessary for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Germany has notified the EU Council upon the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

“On 23 August, 2019, Germany notified the EU Council upon the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU CEPA”, she said.

Armenia and the European Union signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017. So far, the Agreement has been ratified by Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, UK, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Romania, Germany, Finland, Hungary, Sweden, Slovakia and Cyprus. The CEPA has also been ratified by Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

