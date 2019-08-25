all.me representatives welcome participants of Armenian International Photo Fest (PHOTO)

Photographers who have arrived in Yerevan from different countries for the first Armenian International Photo Fest as well as volunteers from Armenian Bank of Volunteers youth NGO gathered at Dvin Music Hall on August 24 and were welcomed by the representatives of all.me – festival’s digital partner.

The first Armenian International Photo Fest will be held in Yerevan from August 24 to September 28, 2019. The festival will have at least 38 exposition venues in downtown Yerevan. The Tovmasyan Charity Foundation, all.me and Dvin Music Hall are among major supporting partners of the festival which will be held under the patronage of the Yerevan Municipality.

According to the president of the foundation Artak Tovmasyan, they mainly support cultural, scientific and sports events.

“This is the first such a photo festival Armenia which features photographers from 19 countries. This is something new for Armenia, and we agreed to support organization of this event,” Tovmasyan said.

Arthur Vardanov, all.me general director in Armenia, added that the social network decided to support this event, since it is very important from the viewpoint of developing cultural ties.

“We are also trying to help them show their works to the viewers using our platform worldwide. Photographers are already registered on all.me platform, where they can also earn money, ”he said.

Аll.me is a digital network that consists of a social network (meNetwork), marketplace (meMarket), and payment service (mePay). The unique business model allows its users to communicate with each other, to surf interesting content and to get rewarded in meNetwork currency. The platform shares up to 50 percent of the advertising revenue with users.

All.me as a digital partner will have all the posters and digital information about photographers and their works to be presented during the Photo Fest.

