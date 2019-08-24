Canoe Sprint World Championship: Hayk Tadevosyan/Artur Akishin pair in semifinal

Hayk Tadevosyan/Artur Akishin pair has qualified for the semifinal in the K2 200m event of the Canoe Spring World Championship underway in Szeget, Hungary, the National Olympic Committee reported.

They have registered a 40.49 seconds result. In the semifinal of the C1 500m event Ara Virabyan dropped out of the competition with a 1:58.29 result and couldn’t overcome the qualification round of the 1000m event with a 4:26.32 result.

Today Hayk Tadevosyan/Artur Akishin pair will compete in the C2 200m semifinal trying to reach the final.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/24/Canoe-Sprint-World-Championship-Hayk-Tadevosyan-Artur-Akishin-pair-in-semifinal/2157277

