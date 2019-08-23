Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan responds to Markar Yesayan’s article

Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan has tweeted in response to the article by Armenian MP of Turkey’s ruling party Markar Esayan in which the latter claims that Garo Paylan demanded foreign intervention in Turkey’s domestic affairs during a trip to South America.

Garo Paylan tweeted the following: “If you don’t prove your claim, then you are a liar. There were Armenians who collaborated with Taleat when he was forming the list of Armenians to kill on April 24, 1915, and there still are.”

