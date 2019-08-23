Armenia marks 29th anniversary of adoption of Declaration of Independence

On August 23, 1990, the Supreme Council of the Armenian SSR adopted the Declaration of Independence of Armenia.

The Declaration of Independence was based on the joint decision of the Supreme Council of the Armenian SSR and the National Council of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) of December 1, 1989, on the “reunification of the Armenian SSR and Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Following the 1990 Declaration of Independence—and by the decision of the Supreme Council, a referendum on independence was held in Armenia on September 21, 1991.

As a result, the Armenian people voted “yes” to independence, with more than 99 percent of the ballots cast.

And on September 23, 1991, the Supreme Council declared the Republic of Armenia an independent state.

https://news.am/eng/news/529869.html

