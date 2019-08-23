AGBU Western District to Celebrate 150th Anniversary of Komitas with Gurdjieff Ensemble Concert

PASADENA — On Saturday, September 29, 2019, the AGBU Western District will host a special concert event featuring the Gurdjieff Ensemble dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Komitas. The Gurdjieff Ensemble’s US Debut Tour with AGBU Performing Arts will commence in Chicago followed by a show in New York. The final show will be held in Los Angeles at the AGBU Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Performing Arts Center (PAC) in Pasadena, CA.

The internationally acclaimed Gurdjieff Ensemble was founded by Levon Eskenian to play ethnographically authentic arrangements of the G.I. Gurdjieff/Thomas de Hartmann piano music. The Ensemble consists of Armenia’s leading musicians playing traditional instruments. Their debut album on the famous ECM records, “Music of Georges.I. Gurdjieff”, was widely acclaimed, and won prestigious awards including the Edison Award in the Netherlands. The Ensemble has been touring the world with sold out concerts at major festivals and concert halls in Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Russia and South America. The Ensemble has performed in such prestigious festivals and venues as the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, the Boulez Hall in Berlin, the Bozar Center in Brussels, the Holland Festival, the Morgenland Festival in Germany, the Albert Hall in Canberra, the Imago Dei Festival in Austria, the Gulbenkian Hall in Lisbon and many others.

“We are thrilled to be hosting such a unique concert in honor of Komitas’ 150th anniversary. The Gurdjieff Ensemble has a very authentic sound and brings traditional Armenian music to a whole new level, which we are excited to share with our community,” expressed AGBU Western District Chair, Talin Yacoubian.

The concert, which is expected to sell out, is the second show the AGBU Western District has organized in 2019. The first sold-out concert was hosted back in January in honor of Arno Babajanyan, which was a huge success. The AGBU Western District has entered a new era with its new state-of-the-art Performing Arts Center making it possible to host and produce beautiful concerts and theatrical performances for the community at large.

For concert tickets and more information visit www.showclix.com/event/agbuge or call the AGBU Western District office at 626-794-7942.

https://massispost.com/2019/08/agbu-western-district-to-celebrate-150th-anniversary-of-komitas-with-gurdjieff-ensemble-concert/

