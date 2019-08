WATCH: Rose and Alex Pilibos School Kicks Off 50th Anniversary

This year marks the 50th Anniversary of Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School. See a glimpse of what’s to come as Pilibos kicks off its celebrations and unfolds its 50th Campaign – Future. Forward. / Սլացք Դէպի Ապագայ.

http://asbarez.com/184407/watch-rose-and-alex-pilibos-school-kicks-off-50th-anniversary/?fbclid=IwAR1AvcWPPC2xHWeV8fW1HRFp5tngfMLlZMGKvePotmiwSlHnFWk15jerzoI

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...