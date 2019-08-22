Prelate’s Back to School Message

With Christian love and fatherly blessings I extend my greetings to you all, principals, administrators, educators, students, parents, and all devotees of the Armenian School at the commencement of the 2019 – 2020 academic year. It is my prayer and wish for this, and every, school year to abound with the Lord’s blessings, with success, productivity, and fruitfulness, for the instruction and enrichment of the minds and spirits of our youth.

After a restful summer, today, the heart of our communities—our schools—pulsate once again with the energy of our youth. Our schools are astir for a new year, which we welcome with high and hopeful expectations.

Let us thank the Lord for granting us the blessing of a new year and new opportunities to shape the minds of our youth with knowledge and wisdom and their hearts and souls with the values of our faith and heritage.

Dear students,

Your presence and vivacious spirit enlivens our schools. Always remember and appreciate the privilege of attending an Armenian school, which is not an ordinary place of learning but a distinctive institution where you grow and develop in your identity as Armenians. Take advantage of the unique instruction you are fortunate to be offered; learn our uplifting prayers and our language, learn about our rich history and heritage, our ancient faith and homeland, and think of how you can contribute to the advancement of our nation.

In the eloquent words of Moushegh Ishkhan, “The Armenian language is the home of the Armenian, in the four corners of the world, where every Armenian can enter as the landlord.” Our churches, schools, and language are our bastions throughout the Diaspora, through which our history and Armenia live on. Let us remain true to our rich and ancient heritage.

We commend all those who play a part in the continued success of our schools, the members of the Board of Regents, local school boards, principals, directors, faculty, and volunteers. May God pour His abundant blessings upon you all and upon our dear students.

Welcome back to school.

Prayerfully,

Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian

Prelate, Western United States

2019 – 2020 School Year Opening

